"Kinderwood," a new animated series for preschoolers, is coming to Nickelodeon's Noggin service this week. Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon's animated series Kinderwood is coming to Noggin this week.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Wednesday that the new show for preschoolers will premiere Thursday on its Noggin interactive learning service.

Kinderwood is produced by Titmouse, the animation production company behind T.O.T.S. and Little Big Awesome. The series is created and co-executive produced by Otto Tang.

The new show takes place at Kinderwood, a preschool and fantastical world able to transform into everchanging environments. The series follows five best friends: the curious and imaginative Olive, shy and detail-oriented Fifi, Fifi's sweet and spontaneous little brother Luplup, musical and quiet observer DD, and stylish and outgoing Liddo.

Kinderwood features a social-emotional curriculum emphasizing friendship, compassion and problem-solving skills. The show fits in with Noggin's "Big Heart" educational approach, which focuses on building preschoolers' emotional knowledge and awareness.

The Noggin programming slate also includes School of Yum, Word Play and Imagination Trips.

In addition to its Noggin premiere, a special festive episode of Kinderwood will air Thursday at 9 a.m. EST on Nickelodeon as part of the channel's "Nickmas" holiday-themed lineup.