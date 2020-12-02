Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Armie Hammer is set to star in drama series The Offer for Paramount Plus, which will explore the making of 1972's The Godfather.

Hammer will portray Al Ruddy on the show, who produced the classic mafia film. The limited series will explore Ruddy's experience on set across 10 episodes.

The actor confirmed the casting on Instagram.

"So beyond excited to finally announce the newest @paramountpics project about not only one of the best movies ever made, but also a chance to play friend Al Ruddy in a series about The Godfather!" Hammer said.

"If you thought the movie was good, wait till you see what it took to get made.... So long 2020, 2021 is looking pretty good," he continued.

The real Ruddy will serve as an executive producer on The Offer. Michael Tolkin is writing and executive producing with Paramount Television Studios producing.

Paramount Plus is a rebranding of streaming service CBS All Access that will arrive in 2021.

Paramount and Godfather series director Francis Ford Coppola are releasing on Dec. 8 a newly edited version of 1990's The Godfather Part III that is titled The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

Coppola has said the new version has a new beginning, ending and rearranged scenes with restored footage and sound.