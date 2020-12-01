Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Song Exploder Volume 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade.

Song Exploder is based on Hrishikesh Hirway's podcast of the same name. In the Netflix series, musical artists share the create process behind one of their hit songs and deconstruct the tune.

The preview shows Lipa discuss "Love Again," a song from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, released in March.

"Creating this song, I learned so much about myself," Lipa says. "This was a moment in my life that I thought that I could never break out of."

The trailer also shows Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor discuss "Hurt," a song released on the band's 1994 album The Downward Spiral.

"I felt alone," Reznor recalls. "When I finished it, I think I said, 'I'm sorry.'"

In addition, The Killers discuss "When You Were Young" and Lafourcade shares details about "Hasta La Raíz."

Song Exploder Volume 2 premieres Dec. 15 on Netflix.