Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show to discuss his mother-in-law Marian Shields Robinson and how she helped his family during his presidency.

Obama, on Monday, said Robinson is the least pretentious person he knows which helped the family stay grounded while staying at the White House.

"She's down-to-earth and she doesn't understand all the fuss. She was great to have around, also with the girls," Obama said before praising Robinson for helping to take care of his daughters Malia and Sasha.

"Probably maybe one of my greatest successes and Michelle's greatest success in those eight years was raising these great girls who don't have an attitude and don't feel entitled. But part of it is because of my mother-in-law," he continued.

Obama then gave an example of what Robinson would say to his daughters if they were acting up.

"'You guys haven't done anything, why you acting special? You're just here for the ride, you know.' And they suddenly go, 'You're right grandma' so she was a huge blessing," Obama said.

Obama recently appeared on The Late Show in November where he discussed how former first lady Michelle Obama first said no to him running for president.