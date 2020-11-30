Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Felicity Huffman is set to star in an untitled comedy series at ABC which will take place in the world of minor league baseball.

Huffman will portray the unlikely owner of a minor league baseball team following the sudden death of her husband.

Advertisement

The Peanut Butter Falcon star Zack Gottsagen will join Huffman as her character's son who loves baseball and has Down syndrome.

ABC has given a pilot production commitment to the series, which is inspired by Susan Savage, the real-life owner of Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats.

Becky Hartman Edwards is writing the script and is executive producing along with Huffman and Savage. Gottsagen is also producing.

The show will act as Huffman's return to acting after the actress served a 14-day prison sentence in October 2019 for paying a bribe to help her daughter get into college. Huffman was the first parent to be sentenced in the college admission scandal, which included 51 people including actress Lori Loughlin.