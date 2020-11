Sasha Lane arrives at "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" New York screening in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gillian Flynn arrives for the world premiere of "Widows" in Toronto in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

John Cusack's "Utopia" won't get a second season at Amazon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Amazon has canceled its sci-fi series, Utopia, after one season.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news regarding the project's fate.

Utopia was written by Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn, who served as show-runner.

Starring John Cusack, Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson, the series followed comic-book fans who try to save the world after stumbling upon dark government secrets.

Amazon also recently canceled The Expanse, Bosch and Goliath.