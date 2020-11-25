Nov. 25 (UPI) -- One Day at a Time has been canceled at ViacomCBS after the former Netflix series aired a shortened fourth season on Pop TV.

Pop TV picked up the series about three generations of a Cuban-American family living together in June 2019 after Netflix canceled it following three seasons.

Pop TV has since moved away from scripted programming following the conclusion of Schitt's Creek. One Day at a Time's fourth season was simulcast on TV Land and also appeared on CBS.

Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Sheridan Pierce and Stephen Tobolowsky starred on the show, which was a remake of the CBS series of the same name from writer-producer Norman Lear that aired from 1975 to 1984.

One Day at a Time's fourth season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. An animated episode, which now serves as the final installment, aired in June.

Sony Pictures Television is shopping to find the series a new home.

"Much has changed at Viacom in the last year and unfortunately we won't be on Pop anymore. Thanks to everybody over there for the opportunity to do Season 4. And guess what? We're still trying for Season 5. What if #ODAAT was the first show ever on 3 networks?" co-showrunner Mike Royce said on Twitter Tuesday.

"I'm not sad just yet, y'all. We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love," co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett said on Twitter Tuesday.