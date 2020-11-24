Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Fiend Bray Wyatt set his sights on Randy Orton in the main event of Raw.

Orton was in a qualifying match against AJ Styles on Monday to decide who will join a Triple Threat bout next week. The Triple Threat match will then determine the No. 1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

The Fiend appeared behind Orton as The Viper took a break outside the ring, but Orton could not find him afterwards.

Orton, back inside the ring, was in control of the match after he nailed Styles with a Draping DDT. Orton got ready to use the RKO when the lights in the arena went out and The Fiend's music played.

The Fiend appeared behind Orton again and yelled before disappearing for a second time. Styles took advantage of the situation and landed a Phenomenal Forearm to win the match.

Styles was given the opportunity to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship after he helped the Raw Men's Survivor Series team sweep the SmackDown Men's Survivor Series team on Sunday.

Braun Strowman, who was also on the team, was unable to compete after he was escorted out of the building due to attacking WWE official Adam Pearce.

Strowman was upset that he wasn't automatically named the No. 1 contender and took his anger out on Pearce by head butting him. Team Raw members Riddle and Sheamus got to battle for inclusion in next week's Triple Threat match with Riddle winning.

Team Raw member Keith Lee got to face United States Champion Bobby Lashley for a spot in the match and won after Lashley's partner MVP got involved, leading to a disqualification.

Wyatt, back in his normal form, hosted another edition of The Firefly Funhouse with his partner, Alexa Bliss.

The demented duo discussed how friends only let you down before Bliss was in action against her former best friend, Nikki Cross. Wyatt once again thought back to how Orton burned down the Wyatt Family compound and the remains of his mentor, Sister Abigail.

Bliss, in her match against Cross, started crying in the middle of the ring. Bliss asked Cross for help and seemed confused at wearing Firefly Funhouse attire.

Bliss quickly snapped out of it and performed a modified Sister Abigail on Cross to win the match after they shared a hug.

Lana, who was the Sole Survivor on the Raw Women's Survivor Series team, was granted a Raw Women's Championship match by Asuka, the current title holder.

The match between Asuka and Lana was ruined, however, with the arrival of Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler who have been bullying Lana in recent weeks.

Jax and Baszler ended the title match in a disqualification after they attacked Asuka for throwing water on them. Asuka later teamed up with Lana to defeat Jax and Baszler in a Tag Team match.

Other moments from Raw included The New Day successfully defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Business.