Nov. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS exchanged gifts in front of a Christmas tree in a new special performance of "Life Goes On" which aired on The Late Late Show.

BTS gave a virtual performance of the track on Tuesday inside of a constantly changing living room. A newspaper also appears that references the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group gathers around a decorated Christmas tree and are gifted white jackets.

"Life Goes On" appears on BTS' newly released album titled Be. BTS recently appeared on Good Morning America and said that the album was informed by the pandemic.

BTS won big at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 8, taking home Best Song for "Dynamite," Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Biggest Fans. The band also recently won Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock Sunday at the American Music Awards.