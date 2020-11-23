Nov. 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max released on Twitter Monday images of Anna Diop as Starfire in a new costume for Titans Season 3.

"Ok wow can we just admire @TheAnnaDiop as Starfire for a minute!?" HBO Max said alongside photos of Diop donning an armored, purple and gold outfit.

The image also includes artwork of Diop in the new outfit floating in space.

Titans Season 3, which has no official premiere date, will stream on HBO Max after it originally appeared on the DC Universe app. The show was renewed in November 2019.

Titans follows a group of young heroes that also includes Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Red Hood (Curran Walters), Superboy (Joshua Orphin), Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Dawn Granger).

DC Universe will be relaunching as DC Universe Infinite on Jan. 21. The service will be focused on comic books with access to more than 24,000 titles.