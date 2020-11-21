Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The upcoming fourth season of Black Lightning will be the DC comic-book adaptation's last on The CW.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre," series developer and executive producer Salim Akil said in a statement Friday.

"The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."

The show stars Cress Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Damon Gupton.

The final season is slated to air in 2021.