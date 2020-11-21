Nov. 21 (UPI) -- All six episodes of Michael Chiklis' new drama, Coyote, will be available to stream on CBS All Access on Jan.7.

The cast also features Juan Pablo Raba, Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Julio Cedillo.

"Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens, who after 32 years as a border patrol agent is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America," the streaming service said in a news release. "Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties."

David Graziano -- whose credits include American Gods and Southland -- is the show-runner.