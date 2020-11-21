Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Meagan Good, Chiké Okonkwo and La'Myia Good have signed on for roles in the Lifetime movie, Death Saved My Life.

Set to premiere in 2021, the film is part of the cable network's "Ripped from the Headlines" series.

"Real-life sisters Meagan and La'Myia Good portray siblings in the film, which is inspired by true events and tells the story of a woman who faked her own death in order to trap her husband after he hires a hitman to kill her," a synopsis from the cable network said.

Seth Jarrett is directing the project. Barbara Kymlicka penned the screenplay.