Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Stranger Things will feature A Nightmare on Elm Street actor Robert Englund in Season 4.

Netflix confirmed Friday that Englund, who played Freddie Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street movies, will star in the new season of Stranger Things.

Englund, 73, will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn have also been cast as new series regulars.

Bower will portray Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly in a psychiatric hospital, while Franco will play Argyle, a fun-loving stoner who works as a delivery boy for Surfer Boy Pizza. Quinn will portray Eddie Munson, the head of the Hawkins High School official D&D club, The Hellfire Club.

Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson. He's the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club. pic.twitter.com/Hase8xIfsu— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

In addition, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye and Nikola Djuricko will have recurring roles. The series will feature Wlaschiha as Dmitri, a Russian prison guard, Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, an intelligent man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all, Dye as Jason, a handsome, rich athlete at Hawkins High, and Djuricko as Yuri, a Russian smuggler.

Mason Dye aka Jason Carver is a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel. pic.twitter.com/HODaBaZaqL— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

The new cast members join Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink.

Netflix released a teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 in February that confirmed Jim Hopper (Harbour) is alive but stuck in a Soviet prison camp. The cast reunited for a table read in March before shutting down production due to COVID-19.

Stranger Things resumed production in October. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 4.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. The series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind., and centers on a group of kids experiencing supernatural events.