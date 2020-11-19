Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Popular sitcom Friends will remain on Nick at Nite as the result of a new deal between ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Television.

Nickelodeon, owned by ViacomCBS, confirmed in a press release Thursday that it renewed its deal with Warner Bros. Television to keep Friends in its Nick at Nite programming block.

Advertisement

Beginning Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. EST, Nick at Nite will present "Super-Stuffed Friends-Giving," a lineup of classic Friends episodes airing throughout the week. A marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes will air on the holiday Thursday.

The Friends renewal was part of a larger multi-year, multi-series deal. The agreement also included the off-network cable premiere rights to Young Sheldon, which will begin airing Nov. 30 on Nick at Nite.

Year to date, Nick at Nite ranks as cable's top network with Women 18-49 and is delivering its highest share of Adults 18-49 since 2017. Its programming also includes the Warner Bros. Television series Mom and Full House.

Friends originally had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Friends is also available on HBO Max. The cast will take part in an HBO Max reunion special, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.