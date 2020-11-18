Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss her love for Baby Yoda from Star Wars series The Mandalorian and her experience performing at The Comedy Store.

Goldberg spoke virtually on Tuesday's show with host Jimmy Fallon and had multiple Baby Yoda toys behind her. The comedian said she has a relationship with Baby Yoda and petted one of the toys.

Goldberg then praised The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.

"You know, he does an extraordinary job and it's just great. And you want to be part of it, and you want to watch," she said.

"It's fun and you know, you need it. And you need a Baby Yoda in your life," Goldberg continued.

Goldberg recently appeared in Showtime documentary series The Comedy Store about the legendary comedy venue of the same name. The 65-year-old spoke about seeing legends like the late Richard Pryor performing onstage in a wheelchair.

"He was in the wheelchair and still slaying people. He would say stuff and you think, 'You are saying this and your life has shifted, and here you are, and you are still, bar none, one of the greats,'" Goldberg said.

Goldberg will next be seen in the CBS All Access television adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand, which arrives on Dec. 17.