Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Matt James kicks off his search for love in a new teaser for The Bachelor Season 25.

James, 28, meets the women that are competing for his heart in the clip, released on Tuesday.

"The women are literally falling for you," series host Chris Harrison says after one contestant trips while walking up a set of stairs to greet James.

James also admits to Harrison that he has never been in love, gives a toast and kisses multiple contestants.

The Bachelor Season 25 premieres Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

James was announced as the next Bachelor in June. The real estate broker is the first Black man to be cast as the series lead.