Nov. 18 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced plans to start streaming My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood on Dec. 3.

The country music star is expected to sing holiday classics and original material from her first Christmas album, My Gift, which was released this fall.

She will be accompanied by her band, a live orchestra and choir, HBO said.

"Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people's holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond," Underwood said in a statement.

The project is being executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone.

Underwood last month earned the top honors of Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for "Drinking Alone" at the CMT Awards.