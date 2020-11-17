Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Maria Bakalova, who portrayed Borat's daughter Tutar in Borat 2, appeared on The Late Late Show to discuss the film and how it brought her mother to tears.

"My mom FaceTimed me after she watched the movie and she was so sad. Her eyes were like full of tears. She was crying for maybe two hours," Bakalova, who hails from Bulgaria said.

"And because she's kind of a masochist, obviously, she watched it twice and she was even more sad," the actress continued.

Bakalova got the part over 600 others after her friend filmed her audition tape as a joke. She sent in more audition tapes and eventually left Bulgaria to film the project. Bakalova's mother was scared for her safety.

Bakalova also discussed her Borat 2 scene with President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was filmed in a compromising position with her character Tutar.

Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing in the scene which appeared to show him put his hands down his pants while he was with Bakalova in character, inside a hotel room. Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat quickly jumped out of a hidden closet to end the scene.

"Nerve-racking. My heart was racing and I was nervous. I was scared. Not scared because Sacha was in the closest," she said about the Giuliani scene.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bride to American Regime for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.