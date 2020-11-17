Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Country music stars and celebrity couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have landed a new holiday special.

CBS said in a press release Monday that Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event will air live Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. EST. The special will also stream live on CBS All Access.

A Holiday Concert Event will feature Brooks and Yearwood performing live by request songs from their home recording studio. The couple hope the holiday songs will bring comfort and the joy of music to viewers.

Brooks and Yearwood previously performed during a CBS concert special in April.

"Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit. It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families," CBS EVP of specials, music and live events/alternative and reality Jack Sussman said.

"Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood," Sussman added.

A Holiday Concert Event will be filmed without a live studio audience due to COVID-19 concerns. The special will be filmed with extensive safety precautions in place.

Brooks will release his 14th studio album, Fun, on Friday. The album features 14 songs, including Brooks and Yearwood's cover of "Shallow" and Brooks' collaboration with Blake Shelton, titled "Dive Bar."