Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Al Roker says he is "doing great" and will return to Today next week.

Roker, a weather anchor and co-host on Today, gave a health update on the morning show Tuesday after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

"I'm doing great," Roker said. "Walking around, the number of people that've just given me a thumbs up and said, 'Way to go' and 'Hope you're doing well' has meant all the world to me."

Roker had surgery to remove his prostate and several lymph nodes last week after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in September.

On Today, Roker's doctor, Dr. Vincent Laudone, said Roker's prognosis looks "very favorable." Laudone said Roker now has "no evidence of cancer" but will monitored for several years.

"I feel good," Roker said. "For a first start, this is terrific news. I'm going to be up for -- and a lot of people who live with cancer -- up for lifelong testing to make sure this doesn't come back."

Roker plans to return to Today on Monday and take part in NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage next week.

Roker previously said on Instagram that he was feeling "relieved" and was back home following his surgery.

Roker announced his prostate cancer diagnosis Nov. 6 on Today.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing. Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this," he said at the time.

Roker urged others, particularly Black men, to get regular screenings for prostate cancer. Roker and his Today co-host Craig Melvin previously teamed up with the New Jersey Devils hockey team to create a PSA about getting checked for prostate cancer.