Skai Jackson speaks during the WE Day California event in Inglewood in 2019. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Johnny Weir got the boot on Monday's edition of "Dancing with the Stars." File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and actress Skai Jackson were eliminated during the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals in Los Angeles Monday night.

Weir had been partnered with pro dancer Britt Stewart for Season 29 of the competition series. Jackson danced with Alan Bersten.

Going into next week's finals are actress Justina Machado, reality TV stars Nev Schulman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and rapper Nelly.

A.J. McLean, Monica Aldama, Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe, Vernon Davis and Chrishell Stause previously got the boot this season.

Jeannie Mai quit earlier this month for medical reasons.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges this season.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won Season 28 in November.