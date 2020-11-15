Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The action-comedy Bad Boys For Life was named The Movie of 2020 and its star Will Smith won the prize for The Male Movie Star of 2020 at the fan-voted E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica Sunday night.

All their lives, they've been bad boys. And now... they're People's Choice Awards winners! Congrats to the whole @BadBoys crew on #TheMovie of 2020. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/YkeW0afWeQ— E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 16, 2020

Grey's Anatomy won The Show of 2020 honor, Justin Bieber was deemed The Male Artist of 2020 and Ariana Grande was voted The Female Artist of 2020.

BTS scored the accolades for The Group of 2020, Song of 2020 and Video of 2020 for "Dynamite," and The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7.

Like a Boss actress Tiffany Haddish won The Female Movie Star of 2020, Joey King won The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 award and King's film The Kissing Booth 2 won for The Comedy Movie of 2020.

Lin-Manuel Miranda won The Drama Movie Star prize for Hamilton, which was voted The Drama Movie of 2020.

Chris Hemsworth won The Action Movie Star of 2020 statuette for Extraction and Mulan won for The Action Movie of 2020.

Riverdale won the contest for The Drama Show of 2020, its star Cole Sprouse won for The Male TV Star of 2020 and Mandy Moore earned the accolade for The Drama TV Star of 2020 for her work in This is Us.

Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara won The Comedy TV Star of 2020, Never Have I Ever was voted The Comedy Show of 2020 and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Gigi Goode scored the honor for The Competition Contestant of 2020.

Grey's Anatomy lead actress Ellen Pompeo won The Female TV Star of 2020 title, Keeping Up with the Kardashians was deemed The Reality Show of 2020 and The Voice won for The Competition Show of 2020.

Blake Shelton picked up the statuette for The Country Artist of 2020, Leslie Jones won The Comedy Act of 2020 and The Ellen DeGeneres Show was named The Daytime Talk Show of 2020.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won for The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020, Outer Banks won for The Binge-Worthy Show of 2020 and Wynonna Earp won for Sci-Fi Show of 2020.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Tyler Perry also accepted the previously announced awards for Fashion Icon, Icon of 2020 and People's Champion awards respectively.

Demi Lovato hosted the ceremony, which celebrated the year's best in TV, film and music.

Bieber and Chloe x Halle performed during the show.

Among the prize presenters were Addison Rae, Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Bebe Rexha, Christina Hendricks, Jameela Jamil, Kathryn Hahn, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson, Tiffany Haddish and Tyler the Creator.