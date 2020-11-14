Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Empire and Independence Day star Vivica A. Fox has joined the cast of the romantic dramedy Stuck with You for Season 2.

The show is available on AMC Networks' UMC streaming service.

It stars Tammy Townsend and Timon Kyle Durrett as celebrity couple Candace and Luvell, "an unhappily married celebrity couple that struggles with being the face of #relationshipgoals while living separate lives behind closed doors," a synopsis said.

Fox will play the recurring role of Terry Parker, who is described in press notes as "an entertainment industry mogul who, along with her husband, Blu Parker (Isaac Keys), co-author a new hit relationship book that challenges the spotlight once held by Candace and Luvell."

Production on Season 2 is currently underway. It is expected to premiere in the spring.

"In Season 1 of Stuck With You, audiences followed along the dysfunctional roller coaster ride that is 'CandyLuv' as they figured out how to move forward with their troubled marriage," Brett Dismuke, chief content officer of UMC, said in a statement.

"Now with the addition of the Parkers to the story line for Season 2, viewers are in for a whole new level of drama as these two celebrity couples battle it out for the #relationshipgoals title."

Stuck With You is written, directed, and executive produced by Patricia Cuffie-Jones.