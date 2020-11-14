Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Horror drama The Order won't return for a third season on Netflix.

"For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching," series creator Dennis Heaton tweeted Friday.

"PS - Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her," Heaton added.

Variety said it confirmed the cancellation with the streaming service.

The show starred Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, Katharine Isabelle and Max Martini. It was about a college student who joins a secret society that practices magic.