Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to air another edition of Michael Palin: Travels of a Lifetime.

The 90-minute Christmas special will feature repackaged footage of the Monty Python troupe member's trip to India and Pakistan in 2004, which he chronicled for the docu-series, Himalaya.

Advertisement

"For me, the word Himalaya evoked the spectacular, the beautiful and the downright dangerous," Palin said in a statement.

"It's a name everyone had heard of, but most people, myself included, didn't really know. Since I was a boy reading about the adventures of Hillary and Tensing, the Himalaya had been one of those epic destinations that seemed more mythical than real," he added.

"I wanted to find out about the people who lived in and around the roof of the world. To see how the mountains affected their lives, and shaped their cultures and beliefs. To discover the realities of life in lesser-known lands like Bhutan and Nepal. And to immerse myself in one of the most awe-inspiring landscapes on Earth. In the end, the journey exceeded all my expectations. I'm greatly looking forward to revisiting it."

Palin starred in an October special called Michael Palin: Travels of a Lifetime, which featured adventures from his various travel shows, including Around The World In 80 Days; Pole to Pole, Full Circle and Sahara.