Kim Delaney is set to star in the Lifetime movie, "Long Island Serial Killer." Photo by Randy Holmes, courtesy of Lifetime

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actress Kim Delaney is set to star in the Lifetime movie The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice.

The NYPD Blue and Army Wives alum will play Mari Gilbert, a mother who relentlessly tries to find her missing daughter, a journey that leads to the discovery of 19 bodies, the cable network said in a news release.

Emmy-winning journalist Deborah Norville, who covered Gilbert's story as the news anchor for Inside Edition, is executive producing the TV movie, which is expected to debut in 2021.

"Mari Gilbert singlehandedly brought closure to families who never knew what happened to their missing sisters and daughters," Norville said in a statement.

"To law enforcement she was 'just a mom,' but her tenacity led to the discovery of a serial killer who may still be roaming free. The incomparable Kim Delaney makes the anguish and anger of Mari Gilbert palpable for the viewer. Watching her performance and that of the entire cast is simply thrilling."