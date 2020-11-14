Christian J. Simon is set to star in a remake of "Under Wraps." Photo by Mitch Haaseth/Disney Channel

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Disney Channel has announced plans to remake the Halloween-themed Under Wraps, the channel's first original movie from 1997.

Production is slated to begin in Vancouver this month. The film is expected to debut next year.

The contemporary, re-imagined story will star Christian J. Simon, Malachi Barton, Sophia Hammons and Phil Wright.

It will follow 12-year-old friends -- Gilbert, Marshall and Amy -- as they accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor's basement a few days before Halloween, according to a Disney press release.

"Under Wraps introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies," Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president of original movies at Disney Channel, said in a statement Friday.

"We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day."