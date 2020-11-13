Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Will Smith released on Friday the first trailer for HBO Max's upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special featuring the show's original cast.

Smith meets back up with his former castmates on the set of 1990s sitcom in celebration of the show's 30th anniversary.

Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Reid (Vivian) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) join Smith as they reminiscence about their time together and pay homage to the late James Avery who portrayed Uncle Phil.

Smith also invites Janet Hubert to the reunion, the actress who originally portrayed Vivian for the show's first three seasons until Reid took over the role in Season 4.

"Our show meant Black excellence to people. The excellence was the way that we loved each other," Ali says in the clip.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons on NBC from 1990 to 1996.

Peacock has ordered two seasons of Bel-Air, which reimagines the classic series as a modern-age drama.