Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Peacock is gearing up for the premiere of its Saved by the Bell revival.

The streaming service shared new photos Thursday that show the cast together on set.

In one photo, newcomers Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden are seen sitting around a table at The Max diner.

In another photo, original stars Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar return as Jessie Spano, A.C. Slater, Kelly Kapowski and Zack Morris.

The original Saved by the Bell aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993 and was followed by the spinoff Saved by the Bell: The College Years, which aired from 1993 to 1994. The new series is a reboot and sequel to the original series.

The Saved by the Bell revival is created by Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, Great News). Lopez said Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the new show reimagines the original in a "fun, cool, clever way."

"They did a very cool blend of mixing the nostalgia with a very 2020 version of kids these days. It's shot beautifully," he said. "It was a lot of fun."

Lopez said the revival will have a lot of "Easter eggs" and throwbacks to the original series.

The Saved by the Bell revival premieres Nov. 25 on Peacock. Peacock released a trailer for the show in October featuring Gosselaar and Thiessen.