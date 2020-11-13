Nov. 13 (UPI) -- James Spader appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss Season 8 of The Blacklist, which premieres Friday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Spader mentioned on Thursday how things get going quickly in Season 8 after Season 7 ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 7 concluded in May with an episode that blended live-action footage with animation.

Advertisement

"We're basically starting the season with, you know, things are really dire right off the bat," Spader told host Jimmy Fallon before mentioning that three unused scripts from Season 7 were rewritten for Season 8.

"There's no sort of ramp-up like, 'Oh we're starting out the season.' You come in, really the train's already left the station," the actor continued.

Spader also discussed what he has been up to since the pandemic started. The 60-year-old said his experience did not compare to his costume designer having a baby and his co-star Megan Boone stating that she read all of Shakespeare's tragedies.

"My youngest son, my 12-year-old, we'd go out and line up beer cans on the big rock out on the far end of the garden. And shoot at them with BB guns," Spader said.