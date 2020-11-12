Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Country music singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, will host the CMA Country Christmas special this month.

Rhett, 30, confirmed Wednesday that he and Akins, 31, will host the holiday special Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

"We can't wait to kick off the holidays with y'all," Rhett said on Instagram.

CMA Country Christmas is an annual event now in its 11th year. The special will feature holiday classics and "one-of-a-kind musical performances." Performers have yet to be announced.

Rhett and Akins shared the news Wednesday on Good Morning America.

"We can't wait for you all to get to watch that and get into the holiday spirit with us," Rhett said.

"I feel like this year, everyone's needed things to celebrate and look forward to and so it was like the second Halloween was over ... I started decorating for Christmas," Akins added.

Rhett and Akins presented an award during the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday. Rhett was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for "Be A Light."

Rhett and Akins married in October 2012 and have three daughters, Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 9 months. The couple celebrated Willa's fifth birthday this month.