Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Pac returned to AEW after missing months of action and MJF was inducted into The Inner Circle along with his bodyguard Wardlow on Dynamite.

Pac made a surprise entrance on Wednesday following a match between tag team partners Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo who are collectively known as The Lucha Bros.

Eddie Kingston, the leader of a group that includes The Lucha Bros. and The Butcher and The Blade, was giving gust commentary. Fenix and Miedo got physical and each luchador had their mask ripped opened.

Miedo won the hard-fought battle following a Package Piledriver on the ring apron that was followed by a second Package Piledriver outside the ring and then a third one inside the ring to earn the three count.

Kingston congratulated Miedo, calling him his best friend as he kicked Fenix out of the ring. Pac then returned and headed straight for the squared circle.

Pac wanted to get his hands on Kingston but AEW officials kept the two grapplers separated. Pac and The Lucha Bros. had previously formed a team together named Death Triangle before Pac's sabbatical.

Also on Dynamite, MJF and his bodyguard Wardlow officially joined Chris Jericho's Inner Circle which also includes Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara. MJF earned placement in the group after he defeated Jericho on Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The Inner Circle held an induction ceremony for MJF. Guevara, the biggest critic of MJF joining, was not present. MJF gave a speech and used lyrics from rapper Drake despite denying he knew who Drake was.

MJF also celebrated Jericho's birthday and gave each member of The Inner Circle tickets to Las Vegas. Guevara eventually got a ticket too after he showed up later explaining that MJF had sent him an email about meeting everyone at the beach.

Cody Rhodes, after losing the TNT Championship to Darby Allin at Full Gear, was interrupted by Jade Cargill who made fun of Rhodes and mocked him for how he once referred to himself as a "giant killer."

Cargill said that a real giant and has been awaken, none other than former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal. Brandi Rhodes then came out and confronted Cargill who she told to leave.

FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz ambushed Cody Rhodes from behind before Allin came in for the save along with Will Hobbs.

Other moments from Dynamite included Cage defeating Matt Sydal; Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall defeating The Butcher and The Blade in a bloody Bunkhouse match; Shawn Spears defeating Scorpio Sky by using a steel slug; and Tay Conti defeating Red Velvet.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending his title against Kenny Omega on Dynamite on Dec. 2. Omega, when interviewed about the bout, was suspiciously on the phone and left the arena.