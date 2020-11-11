Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish and Ilana Glazer have joined the cast of the new Apple TV+ series The Afterparty.

Apple TV+ said in a press release Wednesday that Haddish, Glazer, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou and John Early will star in the new comedy.

The Afterparty is an eight-episode murder-mystery comedy that takes place at a high school reunion afterparty. Each episode will recount the night through a different character's perspective and feature a unique visual format and film genre to match the character's personality.

Haddish plays Detective Danner, a detective assigned to solve the high-profile case. Early portrays Detective Culp, Danner's overly-eager partner.

In addition, the show features Richardson as Aniq, an escape room designer, Chao as Zoe, an artist turned school administrator, Schwartz as Yasper, Aniq's best friend and an aspiring musician, Barinholtz as Brett, Zoe's ex-husband and a former athlete, Glazer as Chelsea, the former valedictorian and class president, Franco as Xavier, a once dorky drama student turned famous pop star, Demetriou as Walt, a loner ignored throughout high school.

The Afterparty hails from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Miller will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer, with Lord to also executive produce.

Haddish plays Shannon "Shay-Shay" Birkeland on the TBS series The Last O.G. The Afterparty will mark Glazer's first series regular role since her show Broad City ended in 2019.