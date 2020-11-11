Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Lily Collins' series Emily in Paris will return for a second season.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the comedy-drama for Season 2.

Advertisement

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The series follows the titular Emily (Collins), an American who moves to Paris to take a job at a French marketing firm.

The show co-stars Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Camille Razat.

Netflix posted a video showing Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and other Emily in Paris stars celebrating the renewal at home.

The streaming service also shared a fictional memo from Sylvie (Leroy-Beaulieu), Emily's boss at Savoir, to Madeline (Kate Walsh), Emily's boss at home.

"We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time," the note reads. "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

Season 1 premiered on Netflix in October.