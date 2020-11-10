Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Superhero series The Umbrella Academy will return for a third season.

Netflix announced Tuesday on Twitter that it renewed the show for Season 3.

"They're not done yet! The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening!" the post reads.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The series centers on a dysfunctional family of sibling superheroes who attempt to prevent an apocalypse.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lamperman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will return for Season 3, along with showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and begin production in Toronto in February.

Oh my god! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February pic.twitter.com/tZxyezzCOc— Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) November 10, 2020

The Umbrella Academy premiered in February 2019 and returned for a second season in July. The show was the third-most watched Netflix series of 2019.