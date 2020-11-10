Martin Clunes is returning for a second season of "Manhunt." Photo courtesy of ITV

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- ITV said Tuesday it has ordered Manhunt II: The Night Stalker, a four-part drama starring Martin Clunes, and plans to air it in 2021.

The miniseries is the followup to 2018's Manhunt, which featured Clunes as real-life London police detective Colin Sutton.

Clunes will reprise the role in Manhunt II: The Night Stalker, which is based on the true case of a rapist, "whose 17-year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in southeast London living in fear," a press release said.

The sequel was written by Ed Whitmore whose credits include the first season of Manhunt, as well as episodes of Silent Witness, Rillington Place and Strike Back.

"I'm delighted that Martin Clunes will play DCI Colin Sutton once again, taking on a case that had gone unsolved for almost two decades," Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama, said in a statement.

"The team behind the first Manhunt -- Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, along with Buffalo and Philippa Braithwaite -- will make sure this is another compelling and respectful dramatization of a truly shocking crime that affected so many families."

ITV recently announced the upcoming 10th season of Clunes' other drama, Doc Martin, would be its last.