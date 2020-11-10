Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Production is underway on Godfather of Harlem Season 2.

Epix said in a press release Tuesday that it has resumed filming the crime drama in New York City.

Godfather of Harlem stars Forest Whitaker as 1960s New York crime boss Bumpy Johnson. The series is set amid "a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history."

Season 2 will follow Bumpy (Whitaker) as he continues his struggle to regain control over Harlem from Italian mobsters. Meanwhile, Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) is torn between violent and nonviolent response to threats on his life and sees his relationship with Bumpy severely tested.

Vincent D'Onofrio will return as Vincent "The Chin" Gigante, with Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson, Giancarol Esposito as Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante, Ravi Gavron as Ernie Nunzi and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Elise Johnson.

Erik LaRay Harvey and Demi Singleton, who play Del Chance and Margaret Johnson, will appear as series regulars in the new season.

Godfather of Harlem is executive produced by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. Whitaker also serves as an executive producer.

This war is far from over. The #GodfatherOfHarlem will return with season 2! pic.twitter.com/gREpDx0mbn— EPIX (@EPIXHD) February 12, 2020

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere on Epix in 2021. The first season premiered in September 2019.