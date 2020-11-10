Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Matthew Morrison will star in the upcoming NBC special Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

NBC confirmed Tuesday that Morrison, 42, has joined its stage production of the holiday musical, based on the Dr. Seuss book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Morrison appeared in a video showing him at rehearsals. The actor will play the titular Grinch, with Denis O'Hare as the Grinch's dog Max and Booboo Stewart as a younger Max. Newcomer Amelia Minto will play Cindy-Lou Who.

"While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on," Morrison said.

"We're going to have so much fun this holiday season. We all need some cheer," he added.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original musical made its Broadway debut in 2006.

Max Webster will direct the NBC staging, with Julia Knowles to direct for television.

"In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers' homes this December. My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season," Morrison said in a statement.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! airs Dec. 9 on NBC. The production will be staged at the Troubadour Theatre in London.

Morrison is best known for playing Will Schuester on Glee. He has since appeared on Grey's Anatomy and in American Horror Story: 1984.