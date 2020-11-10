Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Shane Coopersmith says he was "freaked out" while being reprimanded for an off-limits swim on Below Deck.

Coopersmith, who serves as a deckhand in Below Deck Season 8, said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that he's "learned" since being rebuked by Captain Lee Rosbach and Eddie Lucas for swimming during a charter.

Below Deck follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Monday's episode showed Captain Lee and Lucas reprimand Coopersmith for swimming and not answering his radio.

On WWHL, Coopersmith said he hopped in the water in an attempt to relax.

"It was a stressful couple days, so I finally had a moment of freedom where I thought I didn't have anything to do. There's no better way to clear my mind than hopping in the water," Coopersmith said. "Clearly, it didn't go well."

"I learned very quickly that at that point from now on my radio needs to be glued to my ear, basically," he added.

Coopersmith said he was "pretty freaked out" while being rebuked by Captain Lee and Lucas.

"But you know, I learned and I didn't let it happen again," he said.

Coopersmith later said he had a "great first impression" of Lucas and now gets along "super well" with him. Coopersmith also said the biggest misconception about yachting is that the job is "fun and games."

"It is a serious job. Mad respect to all the crew on boats. It is a tough career," he said.

Below Deck co-stars Rachel Hargrove, Francesca Rubi, Elizabeth Frankini, Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters, James Hough and Avery Russell. The series airs on Bravo.