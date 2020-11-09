Nov. 9 (UPI) -- ITV announced Monday plans to air a music special called Gary Barlow's Night at the Museum.

Singer-songwriter Barlow is expected to play songs from his new album Music Played By Humans, as well as some of his greatest hits accompanied by an orchestra in London's Natural History Museum.

Famous guests, including Michael Bublé, will appear throughout the show.

"I am so excited to host this music special," Barlowe said.

"During a tumultuous time for the whole country, it feels amazing to be able to put on a proper night of entertainment at one of the most exciting locations in London and featuring some amazing guests and musicians. It's going to be a very special evening and even though we are staying inside at the moment, let's get our glad rags on and make believe we're heading out for the night."

No air-date has been announced yet.