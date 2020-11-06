Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Shep Rose says he's "fine" with the relationship between his Southern Charm co-stars Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll.

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Rose weighed in on LeCroy and Kroll's reconciliation and discussed his drama with LeCroy.

Thursday's Southern Charm showed Rose and LeCroy clash after LeCroy suspected Rose of purposely inviting her one night stand Peter to his birthday party. LeCroy slept with Peter during a break in her relationship with Kroll.

The surprise guest caused tension between LeCroy and Kroll. Kroll also voiced his concerns that Rose was trying to sabotage their relationship.

On WWHL, Rose was asked what he thought of LeCroy saying his apologies were phony.

"Madison is combative, and she's good at it," Rose said.

"She and Austen's relationship, sometimes it's like ... us versus the world. If that makes them happy, I'm fine," he added. "I just want to stay out of it. I know it looks like I don't. I just think it's a no-win situation."

Rose said Southern Charm Season 7 will prove "revelatory" about LeCroy and Kroll's relationship.

"It was really revelatory, kind of, how they navigated their relationship," Rose said. "We just kind of wanted to know where their heads were at, because literally, they're right. The world is against them. There's not many people in Charleston who think they're a great match."

"You try to help your friend. You try to understand," he added. "I'm a cerebral guy, I need to know why."

Rose and his co-star Craig Conover also weighed in their co-star Kathryn Dennis living with her ex Thomas Ravenel. Ravenel starred in the first five seasons of Southern Charm.

"What it goes to show you is he frickin' loved being on TV," Rose said of Ravenel.

Southern Charm follows the personal and professional lives of several people living in Charleston, S.C. The series airs Thursdays on Bravo.