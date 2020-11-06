Nov. 6 (UPI) -- BBC One and HBO have started production on Gentleman Jack Season 2.

Deadline confirmed Friday that Lookout Point productions has resumed filming the series in Yorkshire, England, under local COVID-19 guidelines.

Advertisement

Season 2 will again be based on the real-life diaries of Anne Lister, a 19th century landowner and industrialist, played by Suranne Jones. Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones and Timothy West will also return in the new season.

"I've been in a little bit of heaven once again spending so much time deep in Anne's diaries as I've written the scripts, and can't wait to see the fabulous, joyous magic and detail that Suranne and Sophie will bring to it all," writer Sally Wainwright said.

Variety said Season 2 will take place in Yorkshire in 1834. The season follows Anne (Jones) and her wife, Ann Walker (Rundle), as they set up home together at Shibden Hall and become a power couple.

"I'm so happy to be back in beautiful Yorkshire, back with my favorite team, back with Sophie and this amazing cast and of course I'm so honored to be returning as Anne Lister. Sally's scripts are detailed and wonderfully human as ever," Jones said.

Joanna Scanlan will join the cast as Anne's outrageous former lover Isabella "Tib" Norcliffe in Season 2.

Gentleman Jack premiered in April 2019 and was renewed for a second season the next month.