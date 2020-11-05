Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Former NFL star and podcaster Pat McAfee mocked his rivals The Undisputed Era on WWE NXT by holding a retirement ceremony for the group.

McAfee has aligned himself with Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in order to form a new stable that can take on Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

McAfee and his crew made their entrance on Wednesday by stopping Drake Maverick and Killian Dain's Tag Team match against Ever-Rise.

The self-proclaimed Kings of NXT beat down Maverick and Dain while McAfee filmed the action after stealing a camera from the production crew.

McAfee's retirement ceremony involved sending an Undisputed Era flag up into the rafters of the Capitol Wrestling Center.

"Now it's time to honor the past while recognizing that the future is much, much better," McAfee said.

McAfee's crew decided instead to burn the flag inside of trash can before they made their exit. Dain, looking for revenge, attacked McAfee before he could get inside his car. Dunne stepped in and kicked the car's door into Dain's head.

Also on NXT, Tommaso Ciampa took on Velveteen Dream in the main event of the night. Ciampa focused on Dream's injured left arm which was placed inside a purple cast.

Ciampa violently smashed Dream's arm into the announcer's desk multiple times and planted his opponent with a Willow's Belle back inside the ring. Ciampa then won the match by delivering the Fairytale Ending to earn the three count.

Shotzi Blackheart was in action against Toni Storm in a bout that was interrupted by Candice LeRae. LeRae was looking for revenge on Blackheart after Blackheart helped Io Shirai retain her NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc last week.

LeRae appeared on the big screen during Blackheart's bout and caused a distraction by being in possession of Blackheart's prized, miniature tank. Storm took advantage of the situation and pinned Blackheart to get the victory.

LeRae then threw salt into the wound by using a car to drive over the tank, causing Blackheart to get emotional and teary eyed.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Dakota Kai defeating Ember Moon with help from Raquel Gonzalez; Kushida defeating Cameron Grimes who was scared of the refere following his Haunted House of Terror match from Halloween Havoc; and Shirai laying out a challenge to Rhea Ripley.