Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and other politicians read a series of Mean Tweets from social media users on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, Anthony Scaramucci, Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, John Kerry, Al Franken, John Kasich, Pete Buttigieg, Adam Schiff and Mike Bloomberg also took part in the late night segment on Wednesday.

"Bernie Sanders seems like the type of guy who would return a single piece of fruit to Walmart and hold up the line for an hour," a tweet said about Sanders.

"If Templeton the rat from Charlotte's Web had a successful rat cousin he hated for being an unctuous slime ball, it would be Ted Cruz," the politician read from a commentator.

"Elizabeth Warren is what happens when Jan Brady grows up," a social media user said about Warren.

Kimmel, in January, presented the fourth NFL edition of Mean Tweets which featured athletes Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more.