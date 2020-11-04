Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette is teasing Clare Crawley's much-rumored exit from the show.

On Wednesday, ABC shared a preview of Thursday's episode that hints at the drama to come.

Crawley reportedly stopped filming The Bachelorette shortly into Season 16 because she was already in love with one of the contestants. Tayshia Adams is rumored to replace her on the show and was shown in the final scene of last week's episode.

In the teaser, Crawley is seen defending herself, saying, "I will never apologize for love." She is then shown getting close to contestant Dale Moss, a former football player.

In another scene, contestant Kenny Braasch asks Crawley if she was talking to Moss before the show started. Bachelorette host Chris Harrison is then seen telling Crawley, "Congratulations. You've just blown up The Bachelorette."

The preview ends with Crawley gone, leaving the contestants unsure if they are going home or if there will be a new Bachelorette.

Crawley addressed rumors about her season during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October. Crawley denied that she refused to go through the "process" after falling in love with Moss.

"I promise you, I showed up. I was there for the journey. I was there to fall in love and I saw my season through to find out what I was looking for," she said.

Crawley previously appeared in Juan Pablo Galavais' season of The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 1 and 2 and Bachelor Winter Games.