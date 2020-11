Bob Saget got the boot on Wednesday's edition of "The Masked Singer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Bob Saget was eliminated from The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

The Fuller House alum wore the Squiggly Monster mask for Season 4 of the FOX competition.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program's judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

"We love you #SquigglyMonsterMask! Thanks for giving us so much satisfaction. #TheMaskedSinger," McCarthy tweeted after Saget left the show.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first costumed celebrity eliminated this season.

Actor Mickey Rourke later took himself out of the competition, and TV icon Brian Austin Green, retired pro football player/sports commentator Mark Sanchez and talk-show host Wendy Williams were subsequently cut from the show.