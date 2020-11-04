Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Castle Rock, a horror anthology inspired by the works of Stephen King, will not get a third season on streaming service Hulu.

Deadline and Variety reported the cancellation Tuesday, explaining it was because the production company behind it -- Warner Bros. Television -- is now focusing on supplying content to WarnerMedia's streaming service HBO Max.

Premiering in 2018, Season 1 of Castle Rock starred Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Jane Levy and Bill Skarsgard. It was an original supernatural story featuring minor characters and the Maine-town setting of numerous King tales.

Season 2, which debuted in 2019, was a prequel to King's novel, Misery. It starred Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins and Elsie Fisher.

The show's executive producers and show-runners were Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason.

Hulu also recently canceled High Fidelity, Runaways, Harlots and Future Man.