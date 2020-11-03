Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes, Beverley Knight and more are set to perform during BBC One's Children in Need fundraising special.

Mendes and Knight will appear on the 40th edition of the event which airs Nov. 13 on BBC One.

Advertisement

The cast from West End musicals Cinderella The Musical and Six will also be performing.

Mel Giedroyc, Stephen Mangan Alex Scott and Chris Ramsey are hosting the special which supports local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the U.K.

A special segment from The One Show, hosted by Alex Jones and Ade Adepitan, and a sketch by the cast of BBC One's The Goes Wrong Show are also apart of the event's planned entertainment.

Mendes is set to release his new album titled Wonder on Dec. 4. A Netflix documentary titled Shawn Mendes: In Wonder that will explore the singer's rise to fame, 2019 tour and the making of the album, will premiere on Nov. 23.