Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Freddie Highmore appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed how fans still recognize him with a mask on due to his role on medical drama The Good Doctor.

"Wearing the mask, I think, for most actors was great because no one recognized them, but for me it was the opposite. They just thought, 'Oh it's the Good Doctor, there we go, he puts on the mask,'" Highmore said on Monday.

"So the mask, it became this double-edged sword because I put it on in order to stay safe but it meant that people came closer to me, getting up inside the six feet required thing because they'd be like, 'Oh it's you. I've come to say hello.' But if I took the mask off with the beard, then obviously it's less safe in many ways, but it would mean that people kept their distance," the actor continued.

Highmore, who is clean shaven on The Good Doctor, grew out a beard while staying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimmel posted an image of Highmore with the beard with the pair noting how his facial hair was red.

"This was the longest amount of time I had to just let it go," Highmore said about the beard, which is now gone as production on The Good Doctor has resumed.

Highmore said that he is tested three times a week for COVID-19 while working on the series.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.